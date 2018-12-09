Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Happy looking penguin with a red Santa hat and bow tie. Designed in Illustrator vector format. Can be scaled to any sized without loss of quality.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

15908173

Stock Illustration ID: 15908173

Happy looking penguin with a red Santa hat and bow tie. Designed in Illustrator vector format. Can be scaled to any sized without loss of quality.

Illustration Formats

  • 2033 × 2486 pixels • 6.8 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 818 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 409 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

V

vrjoyner