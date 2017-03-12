Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy Easter holiday background. Festive design with realistic 3D bunny and decorative elements. Spring flowers and Easter eggs. Banner, web poster, flyer cover, stylish brochure, greeting card.
Edit
time to relax postcard, banner. cute girl resting in a bath with candles, spa procedure. Young woman in the bathroom. Vector cartoon illustration
Happy easter background design. Happy easter cards with Easter bunnies. Vector illustration.
Happy Easter lettering and vector illustration. Easter eggs, spring flowers in pots, Easter Bunny. For spring celebration postcard, card, invitation, poster, banner. Seasons Greetings.
Happy easter background design. Happy easter cards with Easter bunnies. Vector illustration.
Bunny easter poster paper cut design vector

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134418133

Item ID: 2134418133

Happy Easter holiday background. Festive design with realistic 3D bunny and decorative elements. Spring flowers and Easter eggs. Banner, web poster, flyer cover, stylish brochure, greeting card.

Formats

  • 16584 × 7951 pixels • 55.3 × 26.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 479 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 240 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

mechichi

mechichi