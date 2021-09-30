Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2101338580
Happy Chinese New Year 2022. cute tiger paw between the text. lunar new year card. the year of tiger. Gong Xi Fa Cai.
m
By mahatmana
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractanimalartasiaasianbackgroundbannercalendarcardcartooncelebratecelebrationcharacterchinachinesecnyconceptculturecutedecorationdesigneventfestivalfestivegong xi fa caigraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationinvitationisolatedlanternluckylunarnewnew yearposterprosperityredsetsignsymboltemplatetigertraditionalyearzodiac
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist