Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A happy cartoon house character holds a magnifying glass. A concept of house hunting or real estate searches. Isolated on a white background with a clipping path.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

29845330

Stock Illustration ID: 29845330

A happy cartoon house character holds a magnifying glass. A concept of house hunting or real estate searches. Isolated on a white background with a clipping path.

Illustration Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

E

Eclipse Digital