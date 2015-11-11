Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Happy Bengali New Year Bangla Typography and Calligraphy, Shubho Noboborsho Bengali Traditional Design. Ektara folk design of Pahela Boishakh. Colorful Boishakhi Alpona, folk motif mandala background.
