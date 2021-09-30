Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088087691
Handpainted watercolor illustration of isolated elements of yellow linden tree flowers, buds, branch and leaves from calming teas herbal collection.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativebloombloomingblossombotanicalbotanybranchbudcalmingdrawingelegantflorafloralflowerfreshgardengardeninggreenhealthyherbherbalherbal teahomeopathyhoneyillustrationisolatedleafleaveslindenlinden flowerslinden treemedicinalmedicinal plantmedicinal purposesmedicinenaturalnaturepaintingpetalplantremedysmall-leaved lindensummerteatreevintagewatercolorwellness
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist