Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088088930
Handpainted watercolor illustration of isolated elements of a white chamomile plant, buds, flowers and leaves from calming teas herbal collection.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bloomblossombotanicalbudscalmingcamomilechamomilecosmeticsdaisydecorativedesigndrawingelementflorafloralflowerfoliagegardengrassgreenhand-drawnheraldicherbillustrationisolatedleafmeadownaturalnatureofficinalisorganicpetalplantretroruralrusticspringsummerteaveganvintagewatercolorwhitewhite flowerwildwildflower
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist