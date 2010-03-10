Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 12526201
Handpainted floral watercolor illustration: poppie flower and gras in front of blue sky isolated on white.Art is created and painted by photographer.
Illustration Formats
3321 × 4622 pixels • 11.1 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
719 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
360 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.