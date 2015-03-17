Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Handmade Watercolor Shibori Seamless Pattern. Abstract Stripe and Dot Print. Batik Dyed Texture Background. Japanese Ikat Design for Fabric, Cloth, Fashion, Textile, Wallpaper, etc.
Edit
Abstract grunge vector background. Color composition of irregular overlapping graphic elements.
Watercolor seamless pattern with stripes and abstract elements Decorative art. Modern contemporary art.Seamless ethnic pattern. Modern geometric blot. Seamless surface design
Striped seamless pattern with vertical lines. Vector
Grunge Background with Stripes. Abstract Scratched Texture with Ragged Brush Strokes. Scribbled Grunge Motif for Wallpaper, Fabric, Textile. Rustic Vector Background
Seamless abstract pattern with yellow and black elements
Seamless Geometric Stripes Pattern

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143145369

Item ID: 2143145369

Handmade Watercolor Shibori Seamless Pattern. Abstract Stripe and Dot Print. Batik Dyed Texture Background. Japanese Ikat Design for Fabric, Cloth, Fashion, Textile, Wallpaper, etc.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

F

Feliche Vero