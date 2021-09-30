Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089246189
Hand-drawn unique abstract symmetrical seamless gold ornament on a bright red background. Paper texture. Digital artwork, A4.
Moscow, Russia
L
By LZRD-photo
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiquearabesqueartbackdropbackgroundbaroquebeautifulbotehbrightbutacanvascardchristmasclassiccurvedamaskdecorationdecorativedesigndetaildrawingelegancefloralglittergoldgoldenillustrationluxuryornamentornatepaperpatternredrenaissancerepeatingretrorococoroyalscrapbookingseamlessshimmerstyleswirltexturevictorianvintagewallpaperwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist