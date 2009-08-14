Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Hand painted, original watercolor floral textile design for fashion/interiors. Pink, white, purple, yellow and blue soft, painterly flowers on white background with tiny white pink and blue flowers.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

2514422

Stock Illustration ID: 2514422

Hand painted, original watercolor floral textile design for fashion/interiors. Pink, white, purple, yellow and blue soft, painterly flowers on white background with tiny white pink and blue flowers.

Illustration Formats

  • 2541 × 3492 pixels • 8.5 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 728 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 364 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Paula Rimmer

Paula Rimmer