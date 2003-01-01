Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
hand of a green orc holding a cell phone in a white background. This monster in clipping path is very useful for graphic design creations, 3d illustration
Formats
5940 × 4200 pixels • 19.8 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG