Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hand Drawn Trendy Giraffe Stripes Blend Pattern Seamless Elegant Stylish Trendy Sweet Design Fashion Colors Allover Perfect For Fabric Print Wallpaper Wrapping Paper
Watercolor seamless pattern with amethyst stones. Abstract texture. Hand painted print.
Watercolor seamless pattern with amethyst stones. Abstract texture. Hand painted print.
Watercolor seamless pattern with amethyst stones. Abstract texture. Hand painted print.
Abstract background. Camouflage. Liquid drops. Overflowing spots.
Watercolor pink drops, purple dots pattern on white, drawn by hand
Watercolor seamless pattern with amethyst stones. Abstract texture. Hand painted print.
Watercolor seamless pattern with amethyst stones. Abstract texture. Hand painted print.

See more

1132923386

See more

1132923386

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137933579

Item ID: 2137933579

Hand Drawn Trendy Giraffe Stripes Blend Pattern Seamless Elegant Stylish Trendy Sweet Design Fashion Colors Allover Perfect For Fabric Print Wallpaper Wrapping Paper

Formats

  • 4200 × 4200 pixels • 14 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

hasibe-design