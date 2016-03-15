Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hand drawn sketch of architecture urban skyline, an ancient buildings on the old street in Kiev, Ukraine
Vector sketch of Traditional architecture in the town of Bruges (Brugge), Belgium
View on Landmark Grote Markt square in medieval city Bruges, Belgium. Horses, carriages, lanterns on market square in Bruges. Vector engraving illustration in white color isolated on black backgrond
Old buildings in Hrensko on the Czech-German border with amazing sandstone pillars behind, Czech Republic
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS on MARCH 31, 2016. Typical urban view. The channel and buildings of the XVII-XVIII construction on embankments.
Old buildings in Hrensko on the Czech-German border with amazing sandstone pillars behind, Czech Republic
Digital pencil sketch from a photograph of St. Enoch Square, Glasgow, Scotland. underground entrance, cobbled pavement, surrounding shops, trees, daytime.
Freehand drawing of Fuessen in Bavaria Germany

See more

1158510574

See more

1158510574

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133639273

Item ID: 2133639273

Hand drawn sketch of architecture urban skyline, an ancient buildings on the old street in Kiev, Ukraine

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5176 × 7200 pixels • 17.3 × 24 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 719 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 360 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L

L. Kramer