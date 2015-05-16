Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hand Drawn Plaid Stripes Dots Abstract Seamless Pattern Design Minimal Trendy Fashion Concept Textile Surface Wrapping Paper Wallpaper Card Azure Tones
Seamless Checkered Pattern. Blue and white textured plaid gingham tablecloth. illustration in flat style Raster version.
Seamless Checkered Pattern. Blue and white textured plaid gingham tablecloth. Vector illustration in flat style
tablecloth blue textile illustration
tablecloth gingham checkered background.Texture for : plaid, tablecloths, clothes, shirts, dresses, paper, bedding, blankets.eps-10 Vector Illustration
abstract line blue background
Table cloth, retro plaid Texture Vector Design
Sky blue and white tablecloth pattern.Texture for : plaid, tablecloths, clothes, shirts, dresses, paper, bedding, blankets, quilts and other textile products. Vector illustration. - Vector

See more

1333215956

See more

1333215956

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137933639

Item ID: 2137933639

Hand Drawn Plaid Stripes Dots Abstract Seamless Pattern Design Minimal Trendy Fashion Concept Textile Surface Wrapping Paper Wallpaper Card Azure Tones

Formats

  • 4200 × 4200 pixels • 14 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

hasibe-design