Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hand drawn illustration with leaf. Illustration in blue tone. Great for decor, textiles, postcards, packaging, printing and the internet. Leaf in gentle and pastel style.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135366437

Item ID: 2135366437

Hand drawn illustration with leaf. Illustration in blue tone. Great for decor, textiles, postcards, packaging, printing and the internet. Leaf in gentle and pastel style.

Formats

  • 5906 × 8268 pixels • 19.7 × 27.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 714 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 357 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Daria Khotenko

Daria Khotenko