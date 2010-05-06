Images

Image
Hand Drawn Heart Strawberry Cherry Teddy Bear Upright Line Baby Girl Boy Seamless Pattern Vintage Minimal Concept Design Trendy Trendy Colors Fabric Wallpaper Wrapping Paper
Pastel seamless pattern with colorful stripes, cells, hearts and stars
Babies frame
Vintage doodle little bee for greeting card vector eps 10
Vintage doodle little bee for greeting card raster
Trendy vector glittering gold seamless polka dot pattern. Great texture with golden middle-size dots on chevron pink and white background. Can be used in web, printing, textile or interior design.
card, scrapbooking baby animals
Trendy glittering gold seamless polka dot pattern. Great texture with golden middle-size dots on white and pink chevron background.

2125118486

Item ID: 2125118486

Hand Drawn Heart Strawberry Cherry Teddy Bear Upright Line Baby Girl Boy Seamless Pattern Vintage Minimal Concept Design Trendy Trendy Colors Fabric Wallpaper Wrapping Paper

Formats

  • 4200 × 4200 pixels • 14 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

hasibe-design