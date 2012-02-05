Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hand Drawn Art. Beautiful Fantasy Dirty Art. Colorful Hand Drawn Art. Bright Green Dyed Effect. Vibrant Abstract Illustration. Watercolor Fabric. Grunge Acrylic Tie Dye.
Formats
3120 × 2079 pixels • 10.4 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG