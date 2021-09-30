Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092854634
Halftone gradient purple. Colorful abstract illustration blur gradient royal fuchsia violet. Blurry wallpaper and minimalist gradient background.
R
By RainbowLine
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Rarely used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
abstractamazingbackgroundblurblurrycheerfulclassicclearcolorcolorfuldelicatedisplayempathyenvironmentfemininefestivefuchsiaglamorgradienthalftoneillustrationintenseinterestinginteriorminimalistmockmutedorangephotopowerpresentationpuritypurpleredromanceromanticroyalsilhouettespotstandstationarystructuretexturetransitionupvioletwallpaperwebwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist