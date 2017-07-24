Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 71383312
H in the alphabet set "Garden Brick Wall" is decorated with growing vine and flowers. A lizard and dragonfly make their home on the brick surface. Grass grows along bottom of letter.
Illustration Formats
2955 × 4012 pixels • 9.9 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
737 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
369 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.