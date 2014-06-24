Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Guinea Bissau democracy. Nation flag on colorful background. Bissau and Guinea Bissau democracy concept. Policy, president and constitution in GNB. Abstract triangular style, 3d image
Formats
5000 × 3500 pixels • 16.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG