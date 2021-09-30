Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2097898168
Grunge denim random geometric acid wash seamless texture material. Irregular messy architectural plan style grunge pattern. Dyed distressed indigo blue abstract design swatch.
N
By Naturamentum
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractacidarchitecturalbackdropbackgroundbluebrokenchaoschaoticclothcottoncreativedamageddecorativedenimdesigndistorteddistresseddyedgeometricgraphicgrungegrungyillustrationindigoirregularlinenmessymottledmutednaturalnoisyorganicpatinapatternplanprintprinted fabricrandomrusticseamlessstainstylesurfacetexturetexturedtilewallpaperwashworn
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist