Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Grey Golden Abstract. Rough Ink Stroke Rustic Dye Dyed Paint. Rust Ink Batik. Rusty Repeat Brush. Worn Ink Corrosion. Retro Ink Tie Dye. Copper Grain Stripe. Metal Batik Dye. Brown Rust Print.
Edit
Luxury seamless pattern. Concentric circles in gold and silver colors, on black isolated background.
Seamless pattern. Abstract pastel soft colorful smooth blurred textured background off focus toned. Use texture as wallpaper or for web design.
Dirty Dyed Brush. Retro Hand Textile. Retro Patchwork Stripe. Sepia Rustic Batik. Craft Ethnic Print. Beige Batik. Retro Boho Pattern. Old Geo Watercolour. Old Patchwork Dirt. Dirty Dyed Grunge
Dark Horizontally seamless design. Ornate Tile Background Ornamental Geometry. Black Silver Embroidery net. Antique Element Golden Kaleidoscope Pattern Floral Pattern. Floral Pattern.
colorful abstract kaleidoscope background for your ad, banner, wallpaper
Abstract images, colorful graphics and tapestries It can be used as a template for the fabric or wallpaper
Ikat border. Geometric folk ornament. Tribal vector texture. Seamless striped pattern in Aztec style. Ethnic embroidery. Indian, Scandinavian, Gypsy, Mexican, African rug.

See more

1698179209

See more

1698179209

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141654311

Item ID: 2141654311

Grey Golden Abstract. Rough Ink Stroke Rustic Dye Dyed Paint. Rust Ink Batik. Rusty Repeat Brush. Worn Ink Corrosion. Retro Ink Tie Dye. Copper Grain Stripe. Metal Batik Dye. Brown Rust Print.

Formats

  • 3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures