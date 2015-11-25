Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Grey countertop on background of dark kitchen interior with sink and kitchenware, front view. Mockup copy space for product display. 3D rendering
Interior of modern kitchen with gray and white walls, concrete floor and grey and white cupboards with built in appliances. 3d rendering
Close up of modern bathroom with white walls, wooden floor and double sink with big mirror. 3d rendering
Interior of modern bathroom with white walls, wooden floor and double sink with big mirror. 3d rendering
Corner of stylish minimalistic kitchen with white walls, concrete floor, comfortable island with sink and cooker and two built in ovens. Window with tropical scenery. 3d rendering
Interior of house, furnished domestic kitchen
Minimalistic kitchen interior with gray walls, concrete floor, loft window and gray and stone countertops with built in sink and cooker. 3d rendering
White kitchen interior with a concrete floor, white countertops and cupboards. 3d rendering, mock up

See more

1075661837

See more

1075661837

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135660479

Item ID: 2135660479

Grey countertop on background of dark kitchen interior with sink and kitchenware, front view. Mockup copy space for product display. 3D rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ImageFlow

ImageFlow