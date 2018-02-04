Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 21637042
Grey brick wall. Brick wall background.
Light brown brick wall abstract background. Texture of bricks.Template design for web banners
Illustration Formats
3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.