Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Grey Alcohol Ink Grunge. Grey Ink Paint. Grey Luxury Golden Template. Alcohol Ink Background. Bright Golden Background. Foil Water Color Grunge. Light Grunge Background. White White Texture.
Formats
2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG