Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Greige plain seamless linen wash texture. Neutral tone minimal fabric effect background. Natural woven cloth for beach wedding. Coastal cottage style design material. High quality raster jpg swatch.
Formats
4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG