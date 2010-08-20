Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Green Water Color Marble. White Alcohol Ink Marble. Geode Elegant Art Pattern. Blue Ink Paint. Green Gradient Background. Blue Marble Watercolor. Modern Abstract Painting Teal Water Color Watercolor.
Formats
5300 × 757 pixels • 17.7 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 143 pixels • 3.3 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 72 pixels • 1.7 × 0.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG