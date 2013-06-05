Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Green Water Color Marble. Floral Water Color Background. Modern Abstract Painting. Flower Alcohol Ink Canvas. Green Marble Background. Pink Art Paint. Gradient Ink Watercolor. Fluid Elegant Texture.
Formats
5300 × 757 pixels • 17.7 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 143 pixels • 3.3 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 72 pixels • 1.7 × 0.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG