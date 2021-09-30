Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2102867170
Green pattern tattersall on white. Seamless windowpane tartan checks for dress, skirt, shirt, jacket, other modern fashion textile print.
T
By Taninopics
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblanketbritishcheckcheckeredclassicclothclothingcottondecordecorationdecorativefabricflannelgeometricgreenlinematerialmodernmosaicornamentpaperpatternplaidprintquadrateretroscotlandscottishseamlesssimplesquarestripestripedtabletableclothtartantemplatetextiletexturetiletraditionalvintagewallpaperwebsitewoolwovenwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist