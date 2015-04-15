Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Green Ink Zig Zag. Acid Seamless Paint. Blue Tribal Tie Dye. Gold Grain Print. Brown Bohemian Abstract. Brown Batik Ink. Gold Dye Abstract. Green Dyed Paint. Yellow Ink Stroke. Golden Dye Batik.
Formats
1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG