Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Green Ink Zig Zag. Acid Seamless Paint. Blue Tribal Tie Dye. Gold Grain Print. Brown Bohemian Abstract. Brown Batik Ink. Gold Dye Abstract. Green Dyed Paint. Yellow Ink Stroke. Golden Dye Batik.
Colorful horizontal pattern for carpets, table cloths, cards, textile and backgrounds
background with an ethnic pattern
Seamless zigzag pattern. Yellow, olive, green, black, dark blue, blue, light blue, gray, light gray and white color. Vector illustration
Colorful horizontal pattern for textile and backgrounds
Seamless colorful artistic horizontal pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and backgrounds
Colorful horizontal pattern for textile and backgrounds
Colorful horizontal pattern for textile, tiles and backgrounds

See more

733857154

See more

733857154

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137773271

Item ID: 2137773271

Green Ink Zig Zag. Acid Seamless Paint. Blue Tribal Tie Dye. Gold Grain Print. Brown Bohemian Abstract. Brown Batik Ink. Gold Dye Abstract. Green Dyed Paint. Yellow Ink Stroke. Golden Dye Batik.

Formats

  • 1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna