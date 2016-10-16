Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Green Dyed Zig Zag. Acid Ethnic Ink. Yellow Ink Batik. Gold Pattern Print. Blue Grain Paint. Acid Dye Watercolour. Brown Tribal Batik. Blue Bohemian Texture. Brown Dyed Paint. Golden Dye Stroke
Formats
3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG