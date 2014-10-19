Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Green Dyed Stripe. Dye ZigZag. Green Bohemian Ink. Ethnic Dye Watercolor. Tribal Geo Tie Dye. Green Texture Print. Ethnic Tribal Brush. Tribal Ink Paint. Ikat Bohemian Abstract. Ikat Dyed Brush.
Edit
Abstract design colorful geometric texture.
Colorful raster pattern for carpets, table cloths, textile and backgrounds
Portuguese Mosaic Tile Seamless Border Pattern. Ceramic Azulejo Style. Tiled Motif Graphic Banner. Traditional Portugal Tourism Ribbon Trim.Travel Brochure Background. Packaging Design Vector EPS 10
Colorful horizontal pattern for carpets, table cloths, cards, textile and backgrounds
Wholly digitally created.Illustration with no reference.Digital made abstract pattern on green background.
Green aztec Tribal Mexican ethnic seamless pattern. Vintage Indian textile ornament for t-shirt, print, greeting card, business card.
patterns background texture wallpapers

See more

270148010

See more

270148010

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143141773

Item ID: 2143141773

Green Dyed Stripe. Dye ZigZag. Green Bohemian Ink. Ethnic Dye Watercolor. Tribal Geo Tie Dye. Green Texture Print. Ethnic Tribal Brush. Tribal Ink Paint. Ikat Bohemian Abstract. Ikat Dyed Brush.

Formats

  • 2300 × 1917 pixels • 7.7 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 833 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 417 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna