Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2097166633
Green Color Bohemian Pattern. Tribal Geometric Batik. Abstract Stripe Geo Batik. Seamless Wavy Print. Blue Colour Bohemian Texture. Blue Color Boho Ethnic Brush. Seamless Watercolour Stroke Pattern
K
By Kuzminichna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaccessorybatikbluebohobrushcarpetchevroncolorcolourdesigndyedyedeffectethnicfabricfolkgeogeometricgreenhandhappyhippieikatindonesianlacemexicomotifopticalpastelpatternperuvianprintredrepeatseamlessshiborisplashstripstripetextiletraditionaltribaltribeverticalwallpaperwaterwatercolorwatercolourwhite
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist