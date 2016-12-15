Images

Image
Green Batik Dye. Gray Ethnic Texture. Red Ethnic Brush. Gold Repeat Print. Blue Light Print. Blue Ink Stripe. Luxury Ink Abstract. Yellow Dye Paint. Geo Ethnic Abstract. Purple Ink Batik
Universal design. Grunge background. Perfect texture of paper, beautiful colors and designs. Computer designed impressionist style vintage texture or background
Abstract kaleidoscope background. Beautiful kaleidoscope seamless pattern. Multicolor mosaic texture. Seamless kaleidoscope texture. Unique kaleidoscope design.
Seamless Kaleidoscope Pattern. Blue, Marine and Red Colors. Optical Illusion Print. Psychedelic Mandala. Grunge Bohemian Ethnic Ornament. Watercolor Kaleidoscope Pattern.
Ornamental traditional luxury seamless pattern. Nice looking green colorful background. For wallpaper, pack paper, interior design, textile design, ethnic illustrations.
Watercolor tie-dye pattern. Shibori print. Kaleidoscopic colorful texture. Watercolor seamless repeat for fashionable fabric, furniture, cloth print, interior decoration.

2143141669

Item ID: 2143141669

Formats

  • 2200 × 1886 pixels • 7.3 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 857 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 429 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna