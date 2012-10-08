Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Gray Grain Print. Gray Bohemian Zig Zag. White Ink Watercolour. Light Dye Paint. Bright Ink Tie Dye. Retro Dyed Print. White Abstract Brush. Gray Ethnic Dye. White Tribal Pattern. Vintage Ink Stroke
Edit
The background is white with an old surface, with cracks and kinks. Texture of paper in retro style, crumple.
background with scattered overlay of crumpled papers.
white paper background
white fabric cloth fold texture
Pale Cloud Texture. Grungy Effect. Damaged Dyed Art Batik. Grey Artistic Dirt. Grey Stained Parchment. Gray Abstract Watercolor. Wall Smoke Grunge. White Grey Stylish Material.
Vector background, banner. Several sheets of craft paper, cardboard. Shades of gray.
granite texture - marble layers design gray stone abstract surface grain rock backdrop background closeup construction

See more

255805300

See more

255805300

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141654155

Item ID: 2141654155

Gray Grain Print. Gray Bohemian Zig Zag. White Ink Watercolour. Light Dye Paint. Bright Ink Tie Dye. Retro Dyed Print. White Abstract Brush. Gray Ethnic Dye. White Tribal Pattern. Vintage Ink Stroke

Formats

  • 3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures