Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Gray Color Geometric Pattern. Gray Colour Geometric Textile. Gray Color Bohemian Brush. Abstract Watercolor Stroke Pattern Abstract Geo Print. Seamless Stripe Boho Brush. Tribal Geometric Batik.
Edit
Black dusty scratchy texture. Abstract grainy background, old painted wall. Grunge retro texture pattern. For poster, banner, urban design
White Zig zag Pattern. Grey Abstract Paintbrush. Gray Dirty Art Effect. Aged Boho Ink Pattern. Frost Traditional Art. Cold Ice Brushed Silk. Blur Grungy Dirt. Gray Tie Dye Print.
Sloping seamless black and white ornament for design and background
Brown kaleidoscopic effect with repetitive pattern. Art grunge mandala background
Black dusty scratchy texture. Abstract grainy background, old painted wall. Grunge retro texture pattern. For poster, banner, urban design
Abstract background. Monochrome texture. Image includes a effect the black and white tones.
Dark Abstract Geometric Wallpaper, Grunge Design

See more

1573695817

See more

1573695817

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140404807

Item ID: 2140404807

Gray Color Geometric Pattern. Gray Colour Geometric Textile. Gray Color Bohemian Brush. Abstract Watercolor Stroke Pattern Abstract Geo Print. Seamless Stripe Boho Brush. Tribal Geometric Batik.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures