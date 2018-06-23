Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 59465395
Grasshopper. Illustration originally published in Ernst von Hesse-Wartegg's "Nord Amerika", swedish edition published in 1880.
Illustration Formats
2200 × 1958 pixels • 7.3 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 890 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 445 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.