Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gradient abstract mesh soft blurred banner background yellow green colors.Web site Zoom template. Wallpaper.Card.Website design.Business company logo.Backdrop border surface board.Cover.Interface.
Formats
3390 × 2074 pixels • 11.3 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 612 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG