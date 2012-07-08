Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Golden Tie Dye. Magic Fantasy Dirty Paint. Golden Color Tie Dye. Sandy Color Antique Paper Design. Floral Hand Drawn Illustration. Trendy Fashion Dirty Art. Watercolor Textile.
Formats
2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG