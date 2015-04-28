Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Golden raster seamless pattern with small diamond shapes, floral silhouettes. Luxury modern black and gold background with halftone effect, randomly scattered shapes. Stylish texture. Trendy design
Formats
8925 × 4504 pixels • 29.8 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 505 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 253 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG