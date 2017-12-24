Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Golden letter W decorated with green Watercolor eucalyptus branches isolated on white. Sparkling alphabet letters with green leaves and flowers. Botanical element for wedding and holiday stationery
Gold glitter watercolor letter of the alphabet with flowers and leaves on the white isolated background. Floral elegant design.
Letter W, gold floral alphabet with watercolor leaves eucalyptus. Monogram initials perfectly for wedding invitations, greeting card, logo and other design. Holiday decoration hand painting.
Gold glitter watercolor letter of the alphabet with flowers and leaves on the white isolated background. Floral elegant design.
Gold glitter watercolor letter of the alphabet with flowers and leaves on the white isolated background. Floral elegant design.
Letter of M with flower. Design element. Abc retro style.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133474031

Item ID: 2133474031

Golden letter W decorated with green Watercolor eucalyptus branches isolated on white. Sparkling alphabet letters with green leaves and flowers. Botanical element for wedding and holiday stationery

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5331 × 4104 pixels • 17.8 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 770 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 385 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine