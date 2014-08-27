Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Golden letter I decorated with green Watercolor eucalyptus branches isolated on white. Sparkling alphabet letters with green leaves and flowers. Botanical element for wedding and holiday stationery
Gold Floral Alphabet - letter K with gold and green botanic branch leaf bouquet composition. Unique collection for wedding invites decoration & other concept ideas.
A young spring branch of a chestnut tree with buds and leaves. Watercolor hand drawn painting illustration isolated on a white background.
Abstract plant with numerous unopened buds on long thin stalk, isolated on white background. First spring buds. Watercolor hand drawn illustration in soft blurred red and lilac tones on paper texture.
Gold Floral Alphabet - letter U with gold and green botanic branch leaf bouquet composition. Unique collection for wedding invites decoration & other concept ideas.
Botanical watercolor illustration of sprigs of blueberries with berries and leaves isolated on a white background.
Number 8 gold with watercolor leaves. Perfectly for wedding invitation, greeting card, logo, poster and other floral design. Hand painting. Isolated on white background.
Ink wash painting,butterfly and flowers near tree

See more

1186770862

See more

1186770862

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133474033

Item ID: 2133474033

Golden letter I decorated with green Watercolor eucalyptus branches isolated on white. Sparkling alphabet letters with green leaves and flowers. Botanical element for wedding and holiday stationery

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2231 × 3979 pixels • 7.4 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 561 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 281 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine