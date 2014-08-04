Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Golden and green numbers decorated with green and golden tropical leaves Watercolor illustration isolated. Sparkling Exotic elements with palm, monstera and banana leaves. Wedding stationery
Vector realistic illustration set of fern isolated on white background. Botanical element for tropical or forest design project. Highly detailed colorful plant collection.
spruce branches in the form of letters of the English alphabet
spruce branches in the form of letters of the English alphabet
Watercolor floral tropical set. Frame, bouquet, wreath. Flower and green gold leaf branches bouquets collection, for wedding stationary, greetings, wallpapers, fashion, background.
Lime Gold Tropical Floral Alphabet Set - letters Y, Z, & Ampersand with flowers bouquet composition. Unique collection for wedding invites decoration & other concept ideas.
Prehistoric plants set. Watercolor hand drawn illustration, isolated on white background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133479037

Item ID: 2133479037

Golden and green numbers decorated with green and golden tropical leaves Watercolor illustration isolated. Sparkling Exotic elements with palm, monstera and banana leaves. Wedding stationery

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3428 pixels • 20 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 571 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 286 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine