Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 34980181
golden Chinese character "Fu" which means good luck, blessing, is often used as decoration in Chinese new year.
Illustration Formats
4500 × 4008 pixels • 15 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 891 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 446 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.