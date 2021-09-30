Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089936861
Gold-colored Russian Ruble symbol approved text and black-colored rubber stamp. On a dark blue-colored background. Square composition with copy space. Isolated with clipping path. 3d render.
Related keywords
3d i3d illustration3d renderbank accountbankingbankruptcybudgetbusinessbusiness finance and industrybusiness targetcurrency exchangecurrency symbole-commerceeconomyexchange ratefinancefinance and economyfinancial itemgrowthhome financesiconin a rowinvestmentloanlossmaking moneymarketingonline shoppingpaper currencypayingplanningreductionrubber stampruble signruble symbolrussian currencyrussian rublessavingssignstock market and exchangestock market datastrategysuccesssymbol
Categories: Business/Finance, Objects
