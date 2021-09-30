Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089946413
Gold-colored Dollar symbol And red-colored shopping bag. On a dark blue-colored background. Square composition with copy space. Isolated with clipping path. 3d render.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustration3d renderbagbusinessbusiness finance and industrycommercecommercialcurrencycurrency symboldollardollar signdollar symbole-commerceexchange ratefinancefinance and economyhome financesiconin a rowinvestmentloanmarketmarketingmoneyonline shoppingpaper currencypayingreductionretailsalesavingsshoppingshopping bagsignstoresuccesssymbolus paper currency
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist