Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089955962
Gold-colored Bitcoin symbol approved text and black-colored rubber stamp. On a dark blue-colored background. Horizontal composition with copy space. Isolated with clipping path. 3d render.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustration3d renderbank accountbankingbankruptcybitcoinbudgetbusinessbusiness finance and industrybusiness targetcurrencycurrency exchangecurrency symbole-commerceeconomyexchange ratefinancefinance and economyfinancial itemgrowthhome financesiconin a rowinvestmentloanlossmaking moneymarketingonline shoppingpaper currencypayingplanningreductionrubber stampsavingssignstock market and exchangestock market datastrategysuccesssymbol
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist