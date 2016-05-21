Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gold Water Color Marble. Gold Alcohol Ink Marble. Blue Marble Background. Green Water Color Watercolor. Light Elegant Pattern. Modern Abstract Painting. Purple Abstract Watercolor. Blue Ink Paint.
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG