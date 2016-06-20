Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gold Tribal Print. Golden Dye Brush. Acid Ink Abstract. Blue Dyed Tie Dye. Gold Grain Paint. Green Abstract Gold. Brown Ethnic Pattern. Brown Geo Stripe. Acid Ethnic Dye. Yellow Ink Stroke.
Formats
1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG